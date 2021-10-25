HSBC pre-tax profits more than double to $5.4 bn in Q3

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :HSBC's pre-tax profit more than doubled on-year in the third quarter, the firm said Monday, as chief executive Noel Quinn declared "the lows of recent quarters are behind us".

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange the banking giant reported pre-tax profit in July-September had jumped from $2.3 billion to $5.4 billion while profit after tax came in at $4.2 billion, up from $2.2 billion.