UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HSBC Reports 69% Drop In First-half Profit

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 09:30 AM

HSBC reports 69% drop in first-half profit

Hong Kong, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :HSBC said Monday its first half post-tax profits for 2020 plunged 69 percent on year as the Asia-focused banking giant was hammered by the coronavirus and spiralling China-US tensions.

"Our first-half performance was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, falling interest rates, increased geopolitical risk and heightened levels of market volatility," chief executive Noel Quinn said in a statement.

Related Topics

2020 Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

10 hours ago

UAE continuing to impress world by hosting major s ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister excha ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Al-Jubeir exchange Eid al-Adha ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, bin Alawi exchange Eid al-Adha ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.