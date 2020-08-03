HSBC reports 69% drop in first-half profit

Hong Kong, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :HSBC said Monday its first half post-tax profits for 2020 plunged 69 percent on year as the Asia-focused banking giant was hammered by the coronavirus and spiralling China-US tensions.

"Our first-half performance was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, falling interest rates, increased geopolitical risk and heightened levels of market volatility," chief executive Noel Quinn said in a statement.