HSBC says pre-tax 2021 profits doubled, announces $1bn share buyback

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :HSBC's pre-tax profit more than doubled in 2021, the firm said Tuesday as it also announced plans to initiate a share buyback of as much as $1 billion for investors.

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the banking giant reported pre-tax profit of $18.9 billion in 2021, up $10.1 billion on the year before. Profit after tax was up $8.6 billion to $14.7 billion.