Hsieh hoping to pick off Pliskova

London, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Hsieh Su-Wei hopes she can ruffle a few feathers at Wimbledon when she takes on third seed Karolina Pliskova in their third round clash on Friday.

The Taiwanese, seeded 28, opens up the day's action on Court One against the Czech former world number one.

Pliskova won a grass-court Wimbledon warm-up tournament last week, but Hsieh goes into the match in a mini hot streak of her own.

"She just won Eastbourne so she's definitely a strong opponent," Hsieh told AFP.

"She can make unlimited aces. But I hope not on Friday! "I just try my best to do the practice and see where we go in the match." As for studying her opponents' styles, Hsieh hands over those duties to her support team.

"I just relax and leave this to my boyfriend and my coach," she said.

"They do whatever they want and if they want to give me some advice, I take it -- most of the time! Sometimes if they forget, it's OK, I just do whatever I want on the court." The 33-year-old knocked out 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2 in the first round and 2013 Wimbledon semi-finalist Kirsten Flipkens 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in the second round.

"I'm looking good," said Hsieh.

"It was not easy because Ostapenko can be very dangerous on any surface with her game.

"So I just kept playing my game and then I had some plans and they worked really well. It's quite good what I'm doing right now." - Two-hand hitter - Hsieh has caught out many an opponent with her unorthodox style, hitting the ball double-handed on both sides.

Playing Pliskova, who is hoping to finish Wimbledon as the world number one once again, means star billing and a spot on the second-biggest show court.

"Court One is perfect. I'm going to the big courts! I'm happy with any court, but if you're going to the big court, it's good," said Hsieh.

Hsieh reached the fourth round last year -- her best performance at Wimbledon, and won the women's doubles title in 2013 at the All England Club with China's Peng Shuai.

"I have a lot of good memories here because I won the doubles, which was a dream come true," said Hsieh.

This time she has teamed up with Barbora Strycova -- and the emphasis is on fun.

"Me and Barbora, we hope that we can win a Grand Slam title, but we don't know which one," she said.

"So we will try our best and try to enjoy the tennis as well, because when we don't think too much, we can play a lot of fun stuff on the court."