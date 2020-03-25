UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hubei Lifts Restrictions As China Reports No New Virus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:50 AM

Hubei lifts restrictions as China reports no new virus cases

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :China lifted tough restrictions on the province at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday after a months-long lockdown as the country reported no new domestic cases.

But there were another 47 imported infections from overseas, the National Health Commission said, as the number of cases brought into the country continued to swell.

In total, 474 imported infections have been diagnosed in China -- mostly Chinese nationals returning home according to the foreign ministry.

Four more people died, health officials said Wednesday, three in central Hubei province where the virus first emerged late last year.

China announced Tuesday that the lockdown would be lifted on more than 50 million people in Hubei, with residents now allowed to leave if healthy, with some airports and train stations opening.

The city of Wuhan -- the initial epicentre of the outbreak -- will allow residents to leave from April 8.

Hubei ordered the shutdown in January but had been gradually easing rules and permitting people to move about within the province and return to work over recent days.

Schools remain closed, however.

There have been more than 81,200 cases of COVID-19 in China and 3,281 deaths from the virus.

New cases have slowed dramatically over the last month.

But as nations globally struggle to contain the pandemic, surging numbers of imported cases in China are fuelling anxiety about a possible second wave of infections just as the country seems to be bringing its outbreak under control.

Many cities have brought in tough rules to quarantine arrivals, and all Beijing-bound international flights are being diverted to other urban centres where passengers are screened for the virus.

Related Topics

China Died Wuhan January April All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Government: Food retail outlets, including coo ..

8 hours ago

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

8 hours ago

Ministry of Interior: Wearing masks is necessary o ..

9 hours ago

India in 21-day lockdown

11 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.