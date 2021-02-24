UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hudson-Odoi Starts For Chelsea Against Atletico

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

Hudson-Odoi starts for Chelsea against Atletico

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel started Callum Hudson-Odoi against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Tuchel handed Hudson-Odoi a place in his starting line-up, despite criticising the 20-year-old's attitude after bringing him on and then off again in the Premier League draw against Southampton on Saturday.

Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud joined Timo Werner in Chelsea's front three to face Atletico, whose coach Diego Simeone picked an attacking side.

Luis Suarez, Joao Felix and Angel Correa were all included, with attacking midfielder Marcos Llorente given a defensive job to do at right-back.

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2) Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso; Angel Correa, Koke, Saul Niguez, Thomas Lemar; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez Coach: Diego Simeone (ARG) Chelsea (3-4-3) Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER) Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

Related Topics

Job Madrid Southampton All Chelsea Atletico Madrid Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

26 minutes ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

1 hour ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

20 minutes ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

30 minutes ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

30 minutes ago

Blinken Raises Concerns to Egypt Over Potential Pu ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.