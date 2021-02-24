Hudson-Odoi starts for Chelsea against Atletico

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel started Callum Hudson-Odoi against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Tuchel handed Hudson-Odoi a place in his starting line-up, despite criticising the 20-year-old's attitude after bringing him on and then off again in the Premier League draw against Southampton on Saturday.

Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud joined Timo Werner in Chelsea's front three to face Atletico, whose coach Diego Simeone picked an attacking side.

Luis Suarez, Joao Felix and Angel Correa were all included, with attacking midfielder Marcos Llorente given a defensive job to do at right-back.

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2) Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso; Angel Correa, Koke, Saul Niguez, Thomas Lemar; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez Coach: Diego Simeone (ARG) Chelsea (3-4-3) Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER) Referee: Felix Brych (GER)