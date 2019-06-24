UrduPoint.com
Huge Crowds Of Protesters Demand Czech PM Step Down

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Huge crowds of protesters demand Czech PM step down

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Huge crowds flooded central Prague on Sunday demanding Prime Minister Andrej Babis step down over allegations of graft in a protest that organisers and local media claim drew around 250,000 people, which would make it the largest since the fall of communism in 1989.

"Judging from the aerial photos, it looks like we're about 250,000. We'll see how many more people will still arrive," said Mikulas Minar, head of Million Moments for Democracy, the NGO organising the protest, as it got underway.

