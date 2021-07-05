UrduPoint.com
Huge Cyprus Fire 'under Full Control': Forestry Department

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Huge Cyprus fire 'under full control': Forestry department

Nicosia, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Cyprus Forestry Department said Monday that a deadly fire, the island's worst in decades, was now "under full control".

The blaze, fanned by strong winds, broke out Saturday afternoon and swept through the southern foothills of the Troodos mountain range, leaving four Egyptian labourers dead, before being reined in by water bombing by Greek and Israeli aircraft.

