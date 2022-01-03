UrduPoint.com

Huge Fire Devastates South African Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Huge fire devastates South African parliament

Cape Town, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :A huge fire destroyed a large part of South Africa's parliament on Sunday, as police said a suspect will appear in court in the week and firefighters struggled to bring the blaze completely under control.

Dozens of crews battled throughout the day to extinguish the fire which broke out at about 0300 GMT in the parliament complex's oldest wing, which was completed in 1884 and has wood-panelled rooms.

As day dawned, thick plumes of black smoke could be seen enveloping the historic building's imposing Victorian facade.

Officials said the entire part housing the National Assembly had been destroyed.

"The entire chamber where the members sit... has burned down," parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo said, adding that the blaze had still not been extinguished and fires had apparently been sparked in two separate areas of the complex.

He said the roof of the National Assembly had collapsed and that the fire was "so intense" in that part of the building that firefighters had been forced to withdraw.

No casualties were reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters at the scene that a man had been held and that the building's sprinkler systems had apparently failed.

But he added that despite the damage "the work of parliament will carry on".

Police said later a suspect had been detained.

"A man has been arrested inside the parliament, he's still being interrogated. We have opened a criminal case. He has been arrested and will appear in court on Tuesday," police spokeswoman Thandi Mbambo said.

The parliament building houses a collection of rare books and the original copy of the former Afrikaans national anthem "Die Stem van Suid-Afrika" ("The Voice of South Africa"), which was already damaged.

The full extent of the damage was still being assessed with more than 70 firefighters still at the scene.

The parliament's presiding officers would meet on Monday with Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille to take stock of the devastation.

Jean-Pierre Smith, Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, told reporters the entire complex had suffered extensive water and fire damage and "nothing" was left of the part of the historic part.

This is where Parliament kept treasures including around 4,000 heritage and art works, some dating back to the 17th century.

These include the 120- metre-long (390-foot) Keiskamma tapestry, named after a river in the southeast of the country, tracing the history of South Africa from the first indigenous peoples, the San, to the historic democratic elections of 1994.

After ravaging the older wing of the building, the flames spread to newer parts of the complex which are currently in use.

Related Topics

National Assembly Century Fire Police Water Parliament Lille Man San Cape Town Van South Africa Chamber Criminals Sunday From Court Housing

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd January 2022

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.