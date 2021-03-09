UrduPoint.com
Huge Fire Engulfs Chinese High-rise

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Huge fire engulfs Chinese high-rise

Beijing, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A huge fire engulfed a 26-storey office block in northern China Tuesday, with tv footage showing burning chunks of cladding falling off its facade, although no casualties were reported.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the blaze, which broke out early in the morning in Shijiazhuang city near Beijing and spread rapidly, eating into the insulation material on the outside of the tower.

The fire has been brought under control, and no casualties have been reported so far, China's national fire safety authority said in a social media post.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

