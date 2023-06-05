UrduPoint.com

Huge Fire Erupts At Home Appliances Warehouse In NE Iran

Published June 05, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Huge fire erupts at home appliances warehouse in NE Iran

TEHRAN, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) --:A huge fire erupted on Sunday evening at a home appliances warehouse in a suburb of the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, the official news agency IRNA reported.

More than 100 firefighters rushed to the scene of the incident to put out the blaze, IRNA quoted Ali Najafi, Mashhad Municipality's deputy for urban services, as saying.

According to Majid Farhadi, managing director of Mashhad Fire Department, the fire has been extinguished outside the warehouse, while the blaze has not been put out in the roofed section, which has an area of over 2,000 square meters.

He added the incident has so far caused no casualties, but the nearby houses have been completely evacuated.

Farhadi said that investigations have been launched to determine the cause of the incident.

