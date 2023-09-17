Huge groupers, the joy of Florida divers, are now 'vulnerable'

Boynton Beach, United States, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The goliath grouper, a colossus of a fish that can weigh up to 360 kilograms (nearly 800 Pounds), is the delight of divers in Florida, though scientists warn their numbers are down since the US state allowed fishing of the giants resume.

"There's nowhere else you can have an experience with a fish that big while you're diving -- and being this close to it," Dr James Locascio, a marine biologist with the Mote Marine Laboratory, told AFP.

"And so, really, we feel that the fish is worth a lot more alive than it is dead."During a sea trip early this month off Boynton Beach, on Florida's Atlantic coast north of Miami, divers were amazed by these giants, which can measure up to 2.4 meters (eight feet) long.

With naturally down-turned mouths, these creatures may appear cranky, but some actually allow themselves to be brushed by a human hand.