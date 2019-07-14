UrduPoint.com
Huge Power Outage Plunges Manhattan Into Darkness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 08:01 AM

Huge power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Subway stations plunged into darkness and the billboards of Times Square suddenly flicked off as New York's Manhattan was hit by a power outage on Saturday.

About 42,000 customers lost electricity in the early evening, according to the Con Edison utility, which did not give a reason for the cut.

On social media, dozens of users posted photos of subway stations bathed in darkness.

"While Con Edison works to restore power in Manhattan, we encourage everyone to avoid below-ground subway stations," New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said on Twitter.

Firefighters said they were responding to numerous requests for help, particularly from people trapped in elevators.

The cut affected the western chunk of Manhattan, particularly the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood and the theaters of Broadway.

