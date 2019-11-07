UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huge Trove Of Mammoth Skeletons Found In Mexico

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:10 AM

Huge trove of mammoth skeletons found in Mexico

Mexico City, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Archaeologists said Wednesday they have made the largest-ever discovery of mammoth remains: a trove of 800 bones from at least 14 of the extinct giants found in central Mexico.

Moreover, they believe they have made the first-ever find of a mammoth trap set by humans, who would have used it to capture the huge herbivores more than 14,000 years ago, said Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

"This is the largest find of its kind ever made," the institute said in a statement.

The skeletal remains were found in Tultepec, near the site where President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government is building a new airport for Mexico City.

Some bore signs that the animals had been hunted, leading experts to conclude that they had found "the world's first mammoth trap," it said.

"Mammoths lived here for thousands of years. The herds grew, reproduced, died, were hunted... They lived alongside other species, including horses and camels," archaeologist Luis Cordoba told journalists.

Researchers said at least five mammoth herds lived in the area of the find.

Mexico has been the scene of surprising mammoth discoveries before.

In the 1970s, workers building the Mexico City subway found a mammoth skeleton while digging on the capital's north side.

Related Topics

World Died Cordoba Mexico City Mexico SITE From Government Airport

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

8 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

8 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

8 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

8 hours ago

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.