Hughes Fires 60 To Take PGA Travelers Lead Over McIlroy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Hughes fires 60 to take PGA Travelers lead over McIlroy

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Mackenzie Hughes fired a 10-under-par 60 Thursday at TPC River Highlands to seize a three-stroke lead over top-ranked Rory McIlroy in round one of the PGA Travelers Championship.

Hughes, a 29-year-old Canadian, sank 10 birdies at TPC River Highlands for a career-low round and the lowest first-round in tournament history, but he was short on a 40-foot birdie putt on his final hole to miss a 59.

"It was pretty fun," Hughes said. "The hole starts to look pretty big. You're just thinking about making birdies. Unfortunately I came up one short, but I beat my career best so that made me feel pretty good." Hughes shined over the same layout where American Jim Furyk fired a US PGA record 12-under 58 in the 2016 final round at Cromwell, Connecticut.

Four-time major champion McIlroy of Northern Ireland had six birdies and an eagle against a lone bogey to stand second behind fellow back-nine starter Hughes in the clubhouse as the afternoon wave took to the course.

Hughes birdied three holes in a row starting at the par-5 sixth to give himself a chance to crack 60, holing putts from inside three feet at six, 12 feet at seven and a dramatic 30-footer at the par-3 eighth.

"It felt pretty doable," Hughes said. "Just came up one short but it was a nice run." At the par-4 ninth, Hughes left himself 40 feet for birdie with four feet of break, then came up four feet short and sank the par putt.

Hughes began his birdie binge with a 30-footer from the fringe at the par-3 11th, then reeled off five birdies in a row to close the back side, his first nine of the day.

"It was a slow build," Hughes said. "Hit 14 and started making a few more. At that point, I just convinced myself to keep the pedal down and keep making birdies."The first three birdie putts in the streak were from 12 to 15 feet while the last was a 31-footer to complete a 29 for nine holes. He followed with a six-footer to birdie the second and another to save par at the par-3 fifth before his final birdie run.

