Hull KR Call Early Halt To Super League Campaign After Virus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Hull KR call early halt to Super League campaign after virus outbreak

London, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Hull Kingston Rovers announced on Tuesday they would be unable to fulfil their remaining Super League fixtures after a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

A statement from the rugby league club, based in northern England, said the first-team squad was tested on Monday, revealing "numerous positive results within the playing bubble".

In addition, a number of players and staff are required to self-isolate in line with Covid-19 protocols.

"Naturally, the club are disappointed we will not be able to fulfil our remaining fixtures and will finish our season early," the statement said.

"However, the health of our players and coaching staff remains of paramount concern.

" Hull KR are bottom of the Super League table, with only three wins from 17 games, and were due to face Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils in their three remaining fixtures.

Castleford's season also hangs in the balance as their next two games, against Leeds and Salford, have been called off.

Castleford's game with Huddersfield scheduled for last Friday was cancelled after 13 players tested positive for coronavirus.

Rugby league chiefs will not make a decision on whether the club's final match of the season, against Wakefield Trinity, will go ahead until more test results come back.

