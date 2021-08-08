UrduPoint.com

Hull Mark Championship Return With Stylish Show

2 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 10:30 AM

London, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Hull marked their return to the Championship in style on Saturday as Grant McCann's side thrashed Preston 4-1 on the opening weekend of the second tier season.

The promoted Tigers trailed to Emil Riis Jakobsen's early opener at Deepdale.

But Keane Lewis-Potter equalised in the 35th minute and Richard Smallwood put the visitors ahead with a deflected strike in the 62nd minute.

Josh Magennis and substitute Andy Cannon added late goals as Hull proved they can cut it outside League One.

In the day's other Championship action, Shayne Lavery's stoppage-time goal secured a point for League One play-off winners Blackpool as they drew 1-1 at Bristol City.

Neil Critchley's Seasiders had trailed to a 44th-minute Chris Martin goal before Lavery rode to the rescue.

Peterborough, promoted along with Hull and Blackpool, were beaten 3-0 at Luton.

Elijah Adebayo put the Hatters a goal up on the half-hour mark before Harry Cornick and Fred Onyedinma struck after the break.

Birmingham enjoyed a surprise 1-0 win at Sheffield United, who are expected to mount a promotion push after last season's relegation from the Premier League.

Maxime Colin settled a hard-fought clash with a header from Jeremie Bela's cross in the 19th minute.

Swansea, Championship play-off final losers last term, were beaten 2-1 at Blackburn in their first game under new boss Russell Martin.

Blackburn scored through Sam Gallagher and a Ben Brereton Diaz penalty either side of the interval before Jamie Paterson reduced the deficit.

Barnsley's first league match with Markus Schopp in charge ended in a 1-1 draw at Cardiff.

Sam Surridge marked his Stoke debut with a late winning goal as the Potters beat Reading 3-2.

Wayne Rooney's Derby were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Huddersfield, Curtis Davies putting the Rams in front in the 39th minute and Naby Sarr levelling six minutes later.

London rivals QPR and Millwall shared a 1-1 draw at Loftus Road.

Jed Wallace's superb strike put Millwall ahead from the edge of the area in the 11th minute, but Rob Dickie's long-range blast restored parity in the 31st minute.

