UrduPoint.com

Human Cost Of Severodonetsk Fight 'terrifying': Zelensky

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Human cost of Severodonetsk fight 'terrifying': Zelensky

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said the battle for Severodonetsk was taking a "terrifying" toll as Russian forces threaten to take the strategic eastern city.

"The human cost of this battle is very high for us. It is simply terrifying," Zelensky said on Telegram in his daily address to the Ukrainian people.

"The battle for the Donbas will without doubt be remembered in military history as one of the most violent battles in Europe," he added.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov last week said up to 100 of his troops were dying daily and 500 sustaining injuries in the intense fighting against Russian troops, in a rare public disclosure of casualty figures.

Zelensky on June 1 said his army was losing "between 60 and 100 soldiers" every day.

Russian troops have advanced on Severodonetsk as part of their large-scale offensive in the eastern Donbas region after failing to take the capital Kyiv.

Severodonetsk is the largest city in the eastern Lugansk region, which forms part of Donbas, still under Ukrainian control.

"We are dealing with absolute evil. And we have no choice but to move forward and free our territory," Zelensky added in his Telegram address, calling on the West supply more weapons to the Ukrainian army.

Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday on Monday said Russian forces control 70 to 80 percent of Severodonetsk but had not encircled or captured it amid fierce Ukrainian resistance.

He added that evacuations from the city and access to it were impossible as the last bridges had been blown up.

Severodonetsk's twin city of Lysychansk was also coming under intense Russian shelling, Gaiday said.

Lugansk and neighbouring Donetsk make up the mainly Russian-speaking Donbas region, where Ukrainian forces have fought pro-Moscow separatists since 2014.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Army Governor Russia Europe Lysychansk Donetsk June From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

1 hour ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

1 hour ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

1 hour ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

2 hours ago
 Trump was told fraud claims behind Capitol riot we ..

Trump was told fraud claims behind Capitol riot were false: aides

2 hours ago
 Cricket: England v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard ..

Cricket: England v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.