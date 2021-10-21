Human remains found in search for missing boyfriend of Gabby Petito: FBI

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Apparent human remains were found Wednesday in a Florida nature reserve where authorities have been searching for the missing boyfriend of murdered US road-tripper Gabby Petito, the FBI said.

FBI special agent Michael McPherson said a notebook and backpack belonging to Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie, had also been found.

Police have been searching for Laundrie for weeks after Petito was found strangled to death in Wyoming.