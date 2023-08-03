Open Menu

Human Remains Located After Australia's Army Chopper Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Human remains located after Australia's army chopper crash

SYDNEY, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :A representative from Australia's Department of Defence confirmed on Thursday that unidentified human remains were spotted in the submerged debris field of a military helicopter, which crashed into waters off the coast of Queensland last week.

Chief of Joint Operations Greg Bilton updated reporters on the recovery operations of the chopper at a press conference in Brisbane.

Bilton said positive identification of the remains is unlikely to occur until more of the wreckage is recovered.

According to the officer, the cockpit was located approximately 40 meters below the sea surface.

Despite the deployment of the ADV Reliant, it would still be difficult to drag the main airframe back up from such depth.

Bilton also noted that the black box has yet to be found.

On July 28, the MRH-90 Taipan helicopter with four crew members aboard participated in night-time training as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, a bilateral joint military exercise between Australia and the United States, and crashed near Lindeman Island at about 11:00 p.m. local time.

Related Topics

Australia Brisbane United States July From P

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

2 minutes ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

4 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

5 hours ago
Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

5 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

15 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous