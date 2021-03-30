UrduPoint.com
Human Rights Heading In 'wrong Direction' Around World: Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:50 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Tuesday that human rights were declining around the world and vowed to do more, voicing particular outrage at China and Myanmar.

"The trend lines on human rights continue to move in the wrong direction," Blinken told reporters as he presented the State Department's annual report.

"We see evidence of that in every region of the world. We see it in the genocide being committed against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang," Blinken said.

He was renewing assertions since the final days of the previous administration of Donald Trump that Chinese authorities are carrying out genocide in the western region, a charge that Beijing denies.

Blinken also lashed out at Myanmar's military for their crackdown on protesters demanding a restoration of democracy.

"We condemn these and other widespread violations by Burma's security forces in the strongest terms," he said, using Myanmar's former name.

In a veiled criticism of Trump's approach, Blinken said that President Joe Biden's administration would not spare allies.

"The Biden-Harris administration will stand against human rights abuses wherever they occur, regardless of whether the perpetrators are adversaries or partners."

