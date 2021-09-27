UrduPoint.com

Human Skull Fossil Dating Back 32,000 Years Discovered In China's Henan

Human skull fossil dating back 32,000 years discovered in China's Henan

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:A human skull fossil dating back 32,000 years was found in a cave site in central China's Henan Province, local archaeological authorities said Monday.

The cave site is located in Guanyinsi Township, Lushan County. Earlier paleolithic archaeological research in the area has uncovered human fossils, animal fossils and stone tools.

"There are two caves in the site, with one standing 9 meters in length, 3 meters in width and 3.9 meters in height, covering an area of 30 square meters," said Zhao Qingpo, an archaeologist, adding that the cave is much larger than previous caves discovered in the region.

Apart from teeth and skull fossils, archaeologists also found more than 10,000 bone fragments of horses, goats, bears, deer, boars and wolves, which are about 30,000 to 40,000 years old.

Stone implements including stone chips and scrapers were also unearthed from the site.

