UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Trafficking Ring In Southern Europe Dismantled

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Human trafficking ring in southern Europe dismantled

Montpellier, France, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :A sophisticated human trafficking network has been dismantled across four European countries, with around 30 victims from South America and Romania rescued, French prosecutors announced on Friday.

Thirteen people were arrested simultaneously on Tuesday in Spain, Italy, Romania and France, said Fabrice Belargent, prosecutor in the southern French city of Montpellier.

An investigation into aggravated pimping and human trafficking involving an organised gang has been opened.

The prosecutor said the "particularly sophisticated" network included Romanian and Colombian nationals.

"The victims were recruited in their country, attracted by the hope of a better future, and brought to France," said Belargent.

"Then they were locked in AirBnB type apartments under threat to their person and their family." He said they were also kept under camera surveillance.

Thirty-three victims -- Colombians, Dominicans, Paraguayans and Romanians aged 18 to 35 -- have so far been identified and taken in by welfare associations.

Two people have been charged in France while in Italy and Romania two others were arrested. Eight Colombians were arrested in Spain.

All are subject to European arrest warrants and await possible extradition to France.

A hotelier from the French city of Perpignan was held and released but will be prosecuted separately there.

The investigation began in June 2020 when two young Colombian women came forward in Montpellier after fleeing an apartment where they had been held and forced into prostitution for several weeks.

Investigators uncovered a network with locations in France and Barcelona, Spain, with nearly all profits transferred to Romania and Colombia.

Only a small amount was given to the young women.

The prosecutor said a system of rotating the victims between cities was aimed at destabilising them.

Locations in at least 17 French cities were sed, he said.

Related Topics

France Young Perpignan Montpellier Barcelona Spain Italy Romania Colombia June Women 2020 Family All From

Recent Stories

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

1 hour ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

1 hour ago

Two held for kite-flying in Sialkot

55 minutes ago

Biden, EC Chief Agree to Freeze Tariffs Over Aircr ..

55 minutes ago

Tech glitch halts Hungary mass vaccination drive

55 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.