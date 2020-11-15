UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Humanitarian Ship Brings 255 Migrants To Sicily

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 08:40 AM

Humanitarian ship brings 255 migrants to Sicily

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The humanitarian ship Open Arms reached the coast of the Italian island of Sicily on Saturday and transferred 255 migrants to the Italian authorities, the Spanish NGO said on Twitter.

A total of 184 adults and 71 unaccompanied minors from 20 African nations, were taken aboard two Italian boats where they will undergo quarantine to ensure they are not carrying the coronavirus, the group said.

The Open Arms ship had rescued them from boats in distress on the water on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At least five other migrants had died after an overcrowded rubber dinghy overturned off the coast of Libya, according to the NGO.

A six-month old baby also died, despite the efforts of the medical team onboard the Open Arms.

There has been a marked rise this year in the number of migrants seeking to reach Europe in unseaworthy boats, most of which embark from Libya or Tunisia.

Warm weather over the past week has encouraged more migrants fleeing war and poverty to make the perilous trip across the Mediterranean, but about 100 people drowned on Thursday alone.

Related Topics

Weather Water Europe Twitter Died Tunisia Libya From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Notes Importance of Preserving Churches in K ..

8 hours ago

Four-try Scotland take bonus point win against Ita ..

8 hours ago

Poland reports record rise in coronavirus deaths

8 hours ago

Russian Defense Ministry Says About 250 Residents ..

9 hours ago

Distancing 'was maintained' at wedding Salah atten ..

9 hours ago

Putin Notes Importance of Preserving Churches in K ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.