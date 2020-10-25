UrduPoint.com
Humbert Saves Four Match Points To Reach Antwerp Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 02:10 AM

Humbert saves four match points to reach Antwerp final

Antwerp, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :France's world number 38 Ugo Humbert saved four match points to beat Britain's Dan Evans 4-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 and reach the final of the European Open on Saturday.

Humbert had been 3/6 and 6/7 down in the second set tie-break before going on to secure victory in three hours and 14 minutes.

Left-handed Humbert, who captured his first ATP Tour title in Auckland in January, will face eighth seed Alex de Minaur of Australia for the title on Sunday.

De Minaur knocked out fourth-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 in his semi-final.

"The start of the match wasn't easy as he didn't give me much pace and suddenly he accelerated," Humbert told atptour.com.

"I was four match points down, but I was mentally strong and I took my opportunities. I remained aggressive and when I won the second set, I knew I'd regained the momentum."

