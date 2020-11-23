UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Humble' Warner Says He Won't Respond To India Taunts

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 09:00 AM

'Humble' Warner says he won't respond to India taunts

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Australian opener David Warner vowed Monday to keep his temper in check during the upcoming series against India, predicting Virat Kohli's men will try to wind him up with verbal taunts.

Warner once revelled in his reputation as Australia's attack dog during on-field confrontations but said he had toned down his antics as he matured.

The 34-year-old expected some barbs to be thrown his way during the upcoming India tour, which begins with a one-day international in Sydney on Friday, but said he would let his bat do the talking.

"The last time we toured in India they really engaged us like that," he told a conference call.

"We're learning over time, especially myself, that if you look not to engage in that you're almost reversing the effect by ignoring it, trying to take it in, and using your bat." Warner said he planned to use any taunts as motivation, while refusing to retaliate in kind and maintaining a positive attitude.

"You don't know the effect (losing your temper) will have on your teammates, so you have to be a bit more humble and be more respectful to the opposition," he said.

Warner's milder approach appears to coincide with his return from a ban over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, although the batsman attributed the laid-back demeanour to fatherhood.

"You have to be patient, not get too aggressive, not get angry when the kids aren't listening," he said.

"So I'm getting tested on and off the field." Warner also backed his out-of-form Test partner Joe Burns, who faces a stiff challenge from rising star Will Pucovski for a spot at the top of the batting order against India.

"I've spent a lot of time with Joe Burns in the middle, I know exactly what we're about when we're out there," he said.

"Obviously, we won a lot of games last year. So for me, you don't break something that's actually working." Test greats such as Michael Clarke, Ian Chappell and Mark Waugh have been clamouring for Pucovski's inclusion after the 22-year-old plundered back-to-back double centuries for Victoria.

Warner acknowledged Pucovski's claims but said Burns, 31, "did not to anything wrong" to warrant dropping him for the first Test in Adelaide next month.

"Will is an exceptional talent and [will be] a great player for years to come," he said.

Australia and India will play three one-dayers, three Twenty20 matches and four Tests during the tour.

Related Topics

India Attack Scandal Australia Victoria Adelaide Sydney David Virat Kohli Turkish Lira 2018 From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

G20 concludes in Saudi Arabia; Italy takes over an ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises G20 Riyadh Summit, str ..

9 hours ago

Netherlands Business Council UAE announces winners ..

10 hours ago

MOFAIC honours &#039;GCC Family Reunion Team&#039;

11 hours ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian response in Kurdistan ..

11 hours ago

Ma’an to launch financial literacy programme

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.