UrduPoint.com

Humphries In Olympic Monobob Driving Seat After US Switch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Humphries in Olympic monobob driving seat after US switch

Yanqing, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Canadian-born Kaillie Humphries is in pole position to win her first Olympic gold for her adopted USA as the three-time medallist opened a big overnight lead in Sunday's first two heats of the women's monobob.

Humphries posted a new track record in the first heat of an event making its Games debut, and built up an overnight lead of 1.04sec after the two runs.

That is a huge gap in a sport normally decided by tenths of a second.

The medals will be decided in two final heats on Monday, but the 36-year-old was taking nothing for granted.

"I'm happy with the pushing and the driving, but there is more I can do, I am very aware that anything can happen," said Humphries.

"You have to pretend that today didn't exist and have a fresh race tomorrow -- it's easier said than done.

"I've won and lost from this position." Humphries won Olympic golds for Canada in the two-woman bobsleigh at both the Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 Games, as well as a bronze four years ago in Pyeongchang.

However she switched to the United States amid allegations she was verbally harassed by staff in the Canadian team.

She was sworn in as a US citizen only last December.

"I'm so proud and honoured to be here and to represent the USA, nothing in life is guaranteed," she said.

"It's been step by step, not without a lot of happy moments and tears as well." Humphries sat out Saturday's final training session, "I'm not a spring chicken any more, I'm competing against 23 year olds -- I needed rest in order to be competitive".

Women's monobob, where each pilot races alone, is making its Olympic debut at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

If she takes gold after Monday's final heats, Humphries will break Germany's monopoly at the sliding centre.

German racers won all of the first six events in Yanqing, with a full house of four wins in luge and two in skeleton.

Germany's Laura Nolte sits in third place, 1.22sec behind Humphries.

"She's a second away, we knew how much experience she brings, but you can easily lose a second in a run," said Nolte, echoing Humphries' sentiment that nothing is decided.

"It's cool to see the others (Germans) do so well, but it also puts on a bit of pressure."

Related Topics

USA Canada Germany Vancouver Sochi Lead United States December Women Sunday Gold Olympics Bronze Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

1 hour ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

7 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

7 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

7 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>