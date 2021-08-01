UrduPoint.com

Hun Sen Declares Oil Extraction A 'failure' For Cambodia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Hun Sen declares oil extraction a 'failure' for Cambodia

Phnom Penh, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Premier Hun Sen declared Cambodia's attempt at oil extraction a "failure" on Sunday, just eight months after the kingdom achieved its long-awaited milestone of producing its first drop of crude.

In late December the nation announced it had extracted oil from its waters in the Gulf of Thailand which experts believe boasts significant deposits.

But the operation, led by Singapore's KrisEnergy, was endangered after the company was unable to pay its debts and filed for liquidation in June.

"On December 29, we announced the first drop of oil -- perhaps now it is a failure," Hun Sen said Sunday.

KrisEnergy had forecast a peak production rate of 7,500 daily barrels -- a modest amount compared with Cambodia's oil-producing neighbours Vietnam and Thailand.

"In the end, there were 1,000 barrels pumped out a day," Hun Sen said. "And now the company is bankrupt." He also claimed that KrisEnergy "fled with the tanker".

"We couldn't prevent it on time... they ran away with the oil," the premier alleged, without giving any further details.

AFP has contacted KrisEnergy for comment.

Before it filed for liquidation, KrisEnergy held a 95 percent stake in the operation, while the government holds the rest.

The promised revenues could have been significant for the impoverished country, which estimated in 2017 that it would make at least $500 million in royalties and taxes from the project's first phase.

But the discovery also raised concerns about how Cambodia, a nation long ranked poorly in terms of transparency, would account for its newfound wealth.

Related Topics

Thailand Company Oil Hun Singapore Cambodia Vietnam June December Sunday 2017 From Government Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors d ..

Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors during Eid al-Adha

33 minutes ago
 Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Re ..

Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Report

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;You ..

Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;Your Joyful Summer Staycation&#03 ..

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

2 hours ago
 Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services ..

Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services critical enabler of UAE energ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.