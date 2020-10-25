Hunarmand classes to resume from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will restart training classes from Monday (October 26) under 'Skill for All' (Hunarmand Pakistan) of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme after few months' hiatus.

Executive Director NAVTTC Dr. Nasir Khan announced this while saying that anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), will strictly be followed.

Talking to APP here, he said all arrangements were finalized in this regard after which previously enrolled students were also intimated about resumption of classes by the affiliated institutions.

Refuting the news item about closure of 'Hunarmand Pakistan', he said the training classes under the programme were stopped in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The executive director said the government launched 'Skill for All' project in the start of 2020 under the Kamyab Jawan Programme with Rs 10 billion seed money and set a target to train 50,000 each in high tech and traditional trades by end of the Fiscal Year 2020-21.

To a query, he said at least 37,000 young people were registered for traditional and high tech trades courses from across the country.

Over 20,000 were enrolled from under-developed areas for imparting conventional skills such as welding, plumbing, dress-making and cooking, whereas around 17,000 youth for high tech trades like artificial intelligence, robotics and cloud computing from across the country, he told.

He said the enrollment of more youth for conventional and traditional trades under second phase of the 'Hunarmand Pakistan' would be started by the end of this year to achieve the set target by the end of current financial year.

Dr Nasir said work on establishment of smart labs, apprenticeship programme and opening of skill centers in the religious seminaries under the 'Skill for All' programme was also underway.

The initiative was meant to increase number of country's skilled workforce by imparting six-month trainings to less developed areas youth in traditional trades, besides training to people in high technologies from across the country, the executive director noted.

He stressed that youth from less developed areas were also being given opportunity to get training in high tech courses from modern institutions, located in major cities. Boarding and lodging facilities were also being provided to such students, he added.

