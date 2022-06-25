Hundred hero Bairstow leads stunning England rally against New Zealand

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Jonny Bairstow was a hundred hero for England once again as debutant Jamie Overton more than played his part in an astounding fightback against New Zealand on Friday.

England were in dire straits when the pair came together at 55-6 in reply to the Black Caps' first-innings 329 in the third Test at Headingley.

Yet they ended the second day on 264-6, just 65 runs behind.

Bairstow was 130 not out in front of his Yorkshire home crowd, with fast bowler Overton, who only has one first-class hundred to his name, unbeaten on 89.

On a day where New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell compiled his third century of the series, Bairstow and Overton combined in an unbroken partnership of 209 -- a new England seventh-wicket record in a Test.

England last week went 2-0 up in the three-match series playing bold and aggressive cricket under their new leadership pair of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

But England lost six wickets within 12 overs, mostly due to good bowling by the Test world champions, rather than cavalier batting.

Bairstow and Overton, however, counter-attacked in fine style, although the Yorkshireman was missed on 27 when recalled paceman Neil Wagner dropped a return catch off a checked drive.

That was a rare error by Bairstow, whose blistering 136 had been the cornerstone of England's successful run-chase in a five-wicket and series-clinching win at Trent Bridge.

Overton, selected ahead of twin brother Craig in place of the injured James Anderson, demonstrated a wide array of attacking shots.

His 68-ball fifty featured seven fours and a six, with the 28-year-old following up by pulling and driving Wagner for six and four off successive deliveries.