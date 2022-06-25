UrduPoint.com

Hundred Hero Bairstow Leads Stunning England Rally Against New Zealand

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Hundred hero Bairstow leads stunning England rally against New Zealand

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Jonny Bairstow was a hundred hero for England once again as debutant Jamie Overton played his part in an astounding fightback against New Zealand on Friday.

England were in dire straits when the pair came together at 55-6 in reply to the Black Caps' first-innings 329 in the third Test at Headingley.

Yet they ended the second day on 264-6, just 65 runs behind.

Bairstow was 130 not out in front of his Yorkshire home crowd, with fast bowler Overton, who only has one first-class hundred, unbeaten on 89.

On a day when New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell compiled his third century of the series, Bairstow and Overton combined in an unbroken partnership of 209 -- a new England seventh-wicket record in a Test.

"It feels amazing," Bairstow, whose superb 136 led England to a five-wicket and series-clinching win at Trent Bridge, told Sky sports.

"This place (Headingley) means a lot to me. Being a Yorkshire lad scoring a Test hundred at home is pretty special.

"For Jamie (Overton) to play the way he did, on debut, under pressure, to have the confidence to play as he did against this New Zealand attack, that is exceptional." England went 2-0 up in the three-match series playing bold and aggressive cricket under their new leadership pair of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

But England reverted to type Friday during a frantic slump, with left-arm quick Trent Boult routing the top order in a superb spell of swing and seam bowling that yielded three wickets for nine runs in four overs.

Bairstow and Overton, disregarding the conventional wisdom that consolidation is required after a batting collapse, counter-attacked in fine style, although the Yorkshireman was missed on 27 when Neil Wagner dropped a return catch off a checked drive.

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Century Sports Fine Mitchell Jamie Overton National University Top Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

US passes first major gun bill in decades

US passes first major gun bill in decades

6 minutes ago
 LWMC prepares Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan

LWMC prepares Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan

6 minutes ago
 Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for EU, demandi ..

Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for EU, demanding reforms

6 minutes ago
 CCoP forms committee for early resolution of issue ..

CCoP forms committee for early resolution of issues in NPPMCL

6 minutes ago
 Goat mela held at University of Agriculture Faisal ..

Goat mela held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 Entry of MPA banned in KP Assembly for two days

Entry of MPA banned in KP Assembly for two days

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.