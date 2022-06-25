Hundred hero Bairstow leads stunning England rally against New Zealand

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Jonny Bairstow was a hundred hero for England once again as debutant Jamie Overton played his part in an astounding fightback against New Zealand on Friday.

England were in dire straits when the pair came together at 55-6 in reply to the Black Caps' first-innings 329 in the third Test at Headingley.

Yet they ended the second day on 264-6, just 65 runs behind.

Bairstow was 130 not out in front of his Yorkshire home crowd, with fast bowler Overton, who only has one first-class hundred, unbeaten on 89.

On a day when New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell compiled his third century of the series, Bairstow and Overton combined in an unbroken partnership of 209 -- a new England seventh-wicket record in a Test.

"It feels amazing," Bairstow, whose superb 136 led England to a five-wicket and series-clinching win at Trent Bridge, told Sky sports.

"This place (Headingley) means a lot to me. Being a Yorkshire lad scoring a Test hundred at home is pretty special.

"For Jamie (Overton) to play the way he did, on debut, under pressure, to have the confidence to play as he did against this New Zealand attack, that is exceptional." England went 2-0 up in the three-match series playing bold and aggressive cricket under their new leadership pair of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

But England reverted to type Friday during a frantic slump, with left-arm quick Trent Boult routing the top order in a superb spell of swing and seam bowling that yielded three wickets for nine runs in four overs.

Bairstow and Overton, disregarding the conventional wisdom that consolidation is required after a batting collapse, counter-attacked in fine style, although the Yorkshireman was missed on 27 when Neil Wagner dropped a return catch off a checked drive.