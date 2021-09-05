Hundred hero Sharma seizing 'last chance' in Tests

London, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Rohit Sharma said he was glad to be making the most of a "last chance" in Test cricket after his first overseas hundred left India well-placed against England at the Oval on Saturday.

Sharma's 127 was the cornerstone of India's second innings 270-3, a lead of 171 runs, when bad light ended the third day of the fourth Test.

It was the opener's eighth hundred in 43 Tests but first outside of India in 24 matches at this level.

A renowned limited-overs batsman, the 34-year-old's Test career had been something of a stop-start affair until he moved to the top of the order in 2019.

Since then the results have been spectacular, with Sharma scoring five hundreds in 16 Tests and averaging 58.48 as an opener compared to an overall career mark of 46.

87.

"In the back of my mind, I knew this was a last chance for me (in Test cricket)," Sharma told reporters. "Mentally, I wanted to take that challenge and do well up the order... I was very much ready for it." Sharma has been in fine form against England this series, having made two previous fifties including an excellent 83 during India's 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's.

"You don't just come here (England) and get a hundred," said Sharma. "It's never been like that... It's a process and it takes time.

"Getting a hundred, whether it's overseas or at home is always a good feeling."His century at the Oval, made beneath largely overcast skies that favoured England's quick bowlers, was a superbly-paced effort from Sharma despite being dropped twice in the slips by Rory Burns.