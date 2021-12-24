Hundred years old Mosque discovered in Capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Archeologists have discovered a historical 200 years old Mosque near 'Kanwal (Lotus) Lake' recently.

Environment Wing of Capital Development Authority (CDA) recently found ruins of the old abandoned Mosque while carrying out development work at the Lotus Lake.

The Banyan tree located in the Mosque's courtyard is also believed to be 500 years old. This site can be declared an archeological site after a review of surveys conducted by the relevant authorities.

During the development work of Kanwal Park and Lake at Mohra Rajgan Pind in Islamabad, the structure of a 200-year-old Jamia Masjid has been discovered near Shakarparian.

The architecture of the mosque shows that it was 200 years old The banyan tree is 500 years old. Locals used to offer five-time Prayers and Friday prayers in this ancient Mosque. The villages were evacuated and at that time the residents of the area moved to Rawalpindi and surrounding areas of Islamabad with compensation for their houses and lands.

During the construction of Kanwal Lake and the park was cleared and the bushes etc.

were removed then the structure of an old Mosque was found there, the architecture of which suggests that it was a very old Mosque.

The tree is thought to be 500 years old.

Capital Development Authority ( CDA )Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed said that the authority would restore this historical Mosque, adding that instructions have already been issued to take steps for the restoration of this Mosque, which is a precious heritage.

He said that the construction of the lake is in the final stage and a new facility for tourists will be available soon.

It is worth mentioning here that in the past there was a natural lotus lake in this area which was hidden during the construction of the cultural complex between 2004-05.

The CDA is now building a lake at another location near the Natural History Museum. The lake and park aim to provide citizens with a resort as well as a peaceful environment.

The new Lotus Lake is 100 feet long and 68 feet wide and is currently being repaired to prevent leakage after testing on a trial basis.