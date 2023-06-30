Open Menu

Hundreds Arrested As France Rocked By New Protests Over Police Killing

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Hundreds arrested as France rocked by new protests over police killing

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :France's president was to lead a crisis meeting of ministers on Friday after a third night of protests over a policeman's killing of a teen saw cars torched, shops ransacked and hundreds arrested.

Police sources said that rather than pitched battles between protesters and police, the night was marked by the pillaging of shops, reportedly including flagship branches of Nike and Zara in Paris.

Public buildings were also targeted, with a police station in the Pyrenees city of Pau hit with a Molotov cocktail, according to regional authorities, and an elementary school and a district office set on fire in Lille.

The unrest has come in response to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Nahel, whose death has revived longstanding grievances about policing and racial profiling in France's low-income and multiethnic suburbs.

