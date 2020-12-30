UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Evacuated After Landslide In Norway

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Hundreds evacuated after landslide in Norway

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :At least nine people were injured and up to 200 evacuated on Wednesday after a nightime landslide in a small town north of Oslo, police and local media said.

Several houses were swept away in Gjerdrum, home to 5,000 people 25 kilometres northeast of the capital, in the early hours of Wednesday.

"Several homes have been taken by the landslide. Emergency services, with assistance from the Norwegian civil defence and the military, are in the process of evacuating," Norwegian police said on Twitter.

Norwegian media said up to 200 people had been evacuated from their homes and nine injured, though none were in critical condition.

