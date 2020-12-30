UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Evacuated, Up To 20 Missing After Norway Landslide

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :More than 20 people were unaccounted for, ten injured and some 500 evacuated on Wednesday after a nightime landslide in a small Norwegian town north of Oslo, police and local media said.

Several houses were swept away in Gjerdrum, home to 5,000 people 25 kilometres northeast of the capital, in the early hours of Wednesday.

"Several homes have been taken by the landslide. Emergency services, with assistance from the Norwegian civil defence and the military, are in the process of evacuating," Norwegian police said on Twitter.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

