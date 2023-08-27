Open Menu

Hundreds Flee Floods As Super Typhoon Brushes Past Philippines

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Hundreds flee floods as super typhoon brushes past Philippines

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :More than a thousand people fled their homes as floods unleashed by Super Typhoon Saola swept through mainly rural villages in the northern Philippines, rescue officials said Sunday.

Saola brushed past the northeast of the main island of Luzon overnight Saturday and continued south just off the Pacific coast packing winds of up to 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour, the state weather bureau said.

No casualties or substantial damage have been reported.

Residents of coastal communities vulnerable to high winds and large waves were moved to higher ground on Isabela province's Pacific coast, as were those on the northern tip of Cagayan province to the north and Ilocos Sur province on Luzon's northwest coast, officials said.

"These coastal towns have no protection because they are directly facing the Pacific," said Isabela rescue official Constante Foronda, putting the number of evacuees in Isabela at 372.

"It's raining constantly but the winds are not that strong," he told AFP by telephone, adding: "We got lucky." The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 major storms each year that kill hundreds of people and keep vast regions in perpetual poverty.

In neighboring Cagayan, rescue official Ruelie Rapsing told AFP 388 people were evacuated overnight amid flooding in several coastal municipalities on Luzon's northeast tip.

There were also widespread electricity cuts across the province of 1.2 million people due to downed power lines, he added.

The provincial government's press office released photos on its Facebook page of knee-deep floodwaters swamping homes in the municipality of Aparri.

The civil defense office in Manila also reported the evacuation of 421 people from four municipalities in Ilocos Sur, which were hit by a landslide, flooding, and overflowing rivers.

The eye of Saola was within 90 kilometers of the remote coastal town of Casiguran at 2:00 pm (0600 GMT) but was forecast to remain over water over the next few hours before turning east and then northwest towards Taiwan in the coming days.

The weather service said the main threat was from heavy rain that could trigger flash floods or landslides.

Up to 200 millimeters (nearly eight inches) of rain was forecast to fall along Cagayan and Isabela's coasts over the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Electricity Water Facebook Sur Manila Philippines Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

16 hours ago
Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

17 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

17 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

17 hours ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

17 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

17 hours ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous