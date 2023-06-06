Hundreds flock to witness Kashmir festival

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Hundreds of visitors flocked to witness a festival organized by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to promote the Kashmiri culture among the youth here at a local hotel.

Multiple stalls including food, Gems, Kashmiri Wazwan and others were displayed at the festival to acquaint visitors from Kashmiri culture and cuisine.

While addressing the opening ceremony, Secretary PRCS Gulzar Fatima greeted the participants and said such events bridge gaps, strengthen bonds and foster a deeper understanding of one another.

"Kashmir is known for its breathtaking landscapes, majestic mountains and serene lakes," said the secretary adding the event serves as a platform to showcase and celebrate the numerous forms of arts, music, dance and cuisine that define Kashmir.

"We are currently facing multiple challenges in the modern era and I strongly believe that our youth can play a pivotal role to address these challenges and shaping our present and future", she said Fatima thanked the Special Communication Organization and other sponsors for their support & cooperation and assured her full support to organize such events in the future to engage youth & volunteers.

At the end of the event, certificates and shields were presented to different stakeholders, volunteers and staff members.