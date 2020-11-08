UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Of African Migrants Reach Canary Islands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Hundreds of African migrants reach Canary Islands

Madrid, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 1,600 African migrants have landed on Spain's Canary Islands over a two-day period, a rate last seen a decade ago, emergency services said Sunday.

More than 1,000 arrived Saturday alone on the islands of Gran Canaria, Tenerife and El Hierro, after setting out on around 20 barely seaworthy craft, a spokeswoman for the Canary services told AFP.

She added that the body of one migrant was recovered on El Hierro.

Early on Sunday, other boats carrying around 600 others arrived as well.

The island chain lies 100 kilometres (60 miles) off the coast of North Africa and has seen a surge of arrivals in recent months after border control agreements were reached between the European Union and Libya, Morocco and Turkey.

Since January, over 11,000 illegal migrants have made their way to the Canary Islands, Spanish interior ministry data shows -- more than seven times as many as during the same period in 2019.

On Friday, EU internal affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson called for increased repatriations of migrants who do not qualify for refugee status.

Related Topics

Africa Interior Ministry Turkey European Union Same Spain Libya Morocco January Border Sunday 2019 Refugee

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses f ..

40 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

55 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi reviews progress of Dibba Fujairah ..

2 hours ago

Expo Al Dhaid gears up for Adventure &amp; Camping ..

2 hours ago

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.