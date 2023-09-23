ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) --:A total of 236 yellow-breasted buntings, a critically endangered bird species, have been sighted in a wetland along the Yellow River in Henan Province, central China, said a local nature reserve.

It is the wetland's highest monitoring data of the yellow-breasted bunting population collected in recent years, said researchers at the Mengjin administration center of Henan Yellow River wetland national nature reserve.

The once-abundant species was classified as "Least Concerned" according to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List criteria prior to 2004.

However, it was upgraded to critically endangered in 2017 because of overhunting. The rare bird, also known as Emberiza aureola, is under first-class state protection in China, said Guo Zhun from the center.

"Birds are the 'barometer' of wetland ecology. In previous years, the population of yellow-breasted buntings was observed to be about 100 annually, but this year the population has increased significantly," said Guo, adding that the large-scale appearance of the critically endangered species also helps prove the wetland's safe, suitable and good environment.