Hundreds of flights axed as German airport staff strike

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Tens of thousands of travellers faced flight delays and cancellations Friday as workers at eight airports in Germany went on strike for better pay.

The full-day walkout, called by the Verdi trade union, prompted Germany's biggest carrier Lufthansa to cancel more than 1,300 flights alone at its busiest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich.

"The strike is expected to have a strong impact, especially on domestic air traffic, ranging from delays to cancellations and even a partial shutdown of air traffic," Verdi said in a statement.

German airport association ADV called the strike action "completely unacceptable", saying it would affect around 295,000 passengers and more than 2,300 flights in total.

"Solutions must be found at the negotiating table and not at the expense of passengers," ADV chief Ralph Beisel said in a statement.

Airports in the cities of Bremen, Dortmund, Hamburg, Hanover, Leipzig and Stuttgart were also affected.

Verdi is currently leading negotiations for public sector workers, airport ground crew and aviation security staff, demanding better pay at a time when workers are seeing their incomes eroded by high inflation.

The next round of talks with employers is scheduled for February 22-23.

Verdi is seeking a 10.5-percent salary hike or at least 500 Euros ($530) a month more for public sector workers, and higher bonus payments for airport staff working evenings and holidays.

Employers have rejected the demands.

Verdi chief Frank Werneke said its members were ready to ramp up the pressure with more strike action "if necessary".

"The willingness to take action is large," he told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Germany has been hit by several strikes in recent weeks.

Industrial action at Berlin Brandenburg airport last month led to around 300 flights being scrapped or rescheduled.

Postal workers, public transport employees and nursery staff have also staged walkouts as they grapple with a cost-of-living squeeze in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine.