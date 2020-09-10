UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of Homes Destroyed By US Wildfires: Oregon Governor

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Hundreds of homes destroyed by US wildfires: Oregon governor

Los Angeles, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Hundreds of homes have been lost to massive US wildfires with a potentially historic number of fatalities feared in Oregon, governor Kate Brown said Thursday.

More than 300,000 acres are burning across the northwestern state including 35 major wildfires, with at least five towns "substantially destroyed" and mass evacuations taking place.

"Hundreds of homes have been lost," Brown told a press conference, adding: "This could be the greatest loss of human lives and property due to wildfire in our state's history."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

