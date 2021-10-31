UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Master Artisans To Participate In Lok Mela

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians, folk performers and folk dancers from all over the country will participate in Lok mela.

NIFTH is organizing the festival called "Lok Mela" annually at the Federal Capital Islamabad for the last four decades.

According to Lok Virsa, festival aims at promoting indigenous folk heritage and encouraging traditional practitioners including master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and rural performers. It also serves to strengthen national harmony and integration among all federating units through their effective participation.

The festival will not only provide the craftspeople an important platform to demonstrate their skills and win recognition of their talent at national level but also extend them an opportunity to sell their crafts without any exploitation or involvement of middleman.

Due to prevailing COVID situation, strict observance of all SOPs will be ensured. No entry will be allowed into the festival without face mask. No food stall will be allowed in any provincial pavilion. A separate food corner will be set up within the festival where stalls will be allocated with required SOPs.

To maintain physical distance, no performance podium will be allowed within the pavilions. All provincial artists, musicians and dance groups will perform at a central stage located outside on given schedule with equal time span to all provinces/regions.

