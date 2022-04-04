UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of People Gather In New York's Time Square To Mark Ramadan's Beginning

Published April 04, 2022

Hundreds of people gather in New York's Time Square to mark Ramadan's beginning

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :A large number of American-Muslims gathered in New York's iconic Times Square, New York, tonight to mark the beginning of Ramadan, the first time the event was held in the heart of this city.

They broke their first fast, as 1,500 food packages were passed around, and then prayers were offered, watched by thousands of people.

"For Muslims, it's not just about fasting so that we understand how those who are food insecure feel. We actually are doing this so that we can become closer and more contentious of our creator, our lord, Allah," said one of the organizers of the gathering.

The organizer, who gave his name to CBS news as 'SQ', said he wanted this special prayer recited in the Times Square the city for a reason.

"We're here to explain our religion to all those that don't know what islam is all about," he said.

"Islam is a religion of peace." CBS News said unity and preaching non-violence was a message shared by all the people.

"There's a lot of misconceptions about Islam," one man was quoted as saying. "There's crazy people throughout all cultures, all religions, and those small groups of people do not represent the majority. We're encouraged to pray, fast, do good deeds, give charity." "The Quran is a divine revelation. It's the final revelation that was given to the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him), who was a messenger in a series of messengers, just like Jesus, just like Moses," SQ said. "We are all united and connected together. People need to stop trying to disunite the Christians and the Muslims and the Jews and everyone. That needs to stop.""You work with these people. You take the train with these people. We are all really one," event co-organizer Ali Camara said.

