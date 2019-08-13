Hundreds of protesters stage new rally at Hong Kong airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters staged a new rally on Tuesday at Hong Kong's airport, a day after a massive demonstration there triggered a shutdown at the busy international travel hub.

Only a handful of protesters stayed through the night, and flights resumed at the airport early in the morning. But by afternoon, several hundred demonstrators had returned, responding to a call for a new rally.