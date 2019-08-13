Hundreds Of Protesters Stage New Rally At Hong Kong Airport
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 11:40 AM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters staged a new rally on Tuesday at Hong Kong's airport, a day after a massive demonstration there triggered a shutdown at the busy international travel hub.
Only a handful of protesters stayed through the night, and flights resumed at the airport early in the morning. But by afternoon, several hundred demonstrators had returned, responding to a call for a new rally.