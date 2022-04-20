UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Rohingya Escape Malaysia Detention, Six Dead

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Hundreds of Rohingya escape Malaysia detention, six dead

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Hundreds of Rohingya migrants from Myanmar escaped a detention centre in Malaysia on Wednesday after a riot broke out, with six killed on a highway as they fled, authorities said.

Many Rohingya arrive in Malaysia by boat after enduring harrowing, months-long sea journeys. Those who are caught are often sent to detention centres, which rights groups say are typically overcrowded and filthy.

A total of 528 people fled a centre in northern Kedah state at 4:30 am (2030 GMT Tuesday), said Khairul Dzaimee Daud, the country's immigration chief.

Many were recaptured quickly, but 176 were still at large as of Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

After the riot erupted, the migrants broke through a door and barriers at the centre, with the 23 guards on duty unable to bring the situation under control.

Six of the detainees -- two adult men, two adult women, one girl and one boy -- were killed as they attempted to cross a highway after escaping, police said.

The cause of the riot and break-out are under investigation, police said.

Police, officers from other agencies and members of the public are hunting for the missing detainees.

Relatively affluent, Muslim-majority Malaysia is a key destination for Rohingya fleeing persecution in their predominantly Buddhist homeland or refugee camps in Bangladesh.

More than 100,000 Rohingya live on the margins of society in the country, working illegally in construction and other low-paid jobs.

Related Topics

Police Bangladesh Myanmar Malaysia Women From Refugee Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

11 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

11 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.