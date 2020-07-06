UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of Scientists Urge WHO To Recognize Coronavirus As Airborne

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Hundreds of scientists urge WHO to recognize coronavirus as airborne

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Hundreds of scientists in 32 countries have called on the World Health Organization (WHO), a Geneva-based UN agency, to revise its recommendations to account for airborne transmission as a significant factor in how the coronavirus spreads, the New York Times reported Sunday.

The WHO has long held that the coronavirus is spread primarily by large respiratory droplets that, once expelled by infected people in coughs and sneezes, fall quickly to the floor.

But in an open letter to the W.H.O., 239 scientists in 32 countries have outlined the evidence showing that smaller particles can infect people, and are calling for the agency to revise its recommendations. The researchers plan to publish their letter in a scientific journal.

Whether carried by large droplets that zoom through the air after a sneeze, or by much smaller exhaled droplets that may glide the length of a room, the coronavirus is borne through air and can infect people when inhaled, the scientists said, according to the NYT.

However, the UN health agency said the evidence for the virus being airborne was not convincing, according to the NYT.

"Especially in the last couple of months, we have been stating several times that we consider airborne transmission as possible but certainly not supported by solid or even clear evidence," Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi, the WHO's technical lead of infection prevention and control, was quoted as saying by the NYT.

