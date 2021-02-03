UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of Tennis Players, Officials Must Isolate After Australia Covid Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Melbourne, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Between 500 and 600 tennis players and officials in Melbourne for the Australian Open were told to isolate and get tested Wednesday after a worker at one of the hotels they use tested positive for Covid-19.

But the Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said he did not expect the move to impact the opening Grand Slam of the year, which is scheduled to start on Monday.

"It may have an impact on tomorrow's play in the lead-up events. But at this stage, there's no impact to the tournament proper," he told reporters.

