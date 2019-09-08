UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of Thousands Flock To Pope Francis Madagascar Mass

Sun 08th September 2019

Antananarivo, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Thousands of people were gathering before dawn Sunday in the Madagascar capital Antananarivo, braving a cold windy morning to hear Pope Francis say mass on the second leg of his three-nation African tour.

In Andravoahangy church, pastor Jean-Yves Ravoajanahary briefed 5,000 people on the two-hour trek to Soamandrakizay stadium, where the mass will take place.

"We are going to divide worshippers into groups of 1,000 because the road is very dangerous. At this time pickpockets and bandits are out to mug people," he told AFP.

One by one the groups started the journey, huddled together and singing praise to the Virgin Mary. Traffic was gridlocked.

Hery Saholimanana left his house in the early hours with three family members.

"I'm afraid of arriving after the 6:00 o'clock entry limit," said the 23-year old IT student, walking briskly.

Rado Niaina, 29, told AFP he left even earlier, at 2:00 am, for fear "of not finding space".

The mass was due to begin at 10:00 am (0700 GMT). Organisers expect around one million attendees.

Many had already set up tents on the outskirts of the city on Friday, armed with posters of the Argentine pontiff.

Prospere Ralitason, a 70-year-old farm worker, arrived with some 5,000 fellow pilgrims from the central eastern town of Ambatondrazaka, 200 kilometres (125 miles) away.

"We are tired, but it's worth making all these sacrifices to see the pope with our own eyes and receive his blessing," he said.

The last pope to visit Madagascar was John Paul II 30 years ago.

