Hundreds Of Thousands Of Teachers Across England Stage Fresh Strike Over Pay

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

LONDON, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Some 300,000 teachers across England launched on Wednesday another wave of strikes due to the ongoing dispute over pay.

Teachers, who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) – Europe's largest education union – will also hold industrial action on July 7.

"We don't want to strike but education is being destroyed by a Government that doesn't value us or the job we do," said the union in its post on social media.

The strike decision came as the union on June 17 agreed on two further days of strike action this term.

"The education secretary refused to re-enter negotiation on the grounds that she and her Department were waiting for the publication of the school Teachers' Review Body's recommendation on pay," Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint general secretaries of the NEU, said in a statement following the strike decision.

The NEU has held five national and three regional strike days this year.

